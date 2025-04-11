Owner/operator of Del Mar Fairgrounds launches campaign on site's future

DEL MAR, Calif. (CNS) - The owner and operator of the Del Mar Fairgrounds has launched a public outreach campaign to solicit input from local governments and county residents regarding the Fairgrounds' future.

Through the "Fairgrounds 2050" master-planning initiative, the 22nd District Agricultural Association will hear from residents countywide on what would be "the best and most sensible uses" for the association's three properties: the Del Mar Fairgrounds, the Surf and Turf Recreation Center, and the Del Mar Horsepark.

The outreach efforts will include "a statistically significant quantitative survey" of county residents' opinions on the Fairgrounds activities and uses. Presentations will also be made to various local governmental and business-related entities such as the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, 18 city councils, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, the San Diego Regional EDC, the San Diego Tourism Authority, and the San Diego Association of Governments. The first of its 18 city council presentations happened earlier this month in National City.

Additionally, public workshops will be held in each of the county's five supervisorial districts.

The 22nd DAA will also form a technical council made up of experts who will weigh in on technical aspects of the new plan for the association's three properties, spread out across 324 acres.

"Our board of volunteers has made clear that our master-site planning process should be community-led -- not developer-led," said 22nd DAA CEO Carlene Moore. "We also understand that we are more than an events center to San Diegans: We are San Diego County's iconic community gathering place, a hub for economic opportunities, and stewards of our sensitive coastal ecosystem. We have been here at the Fairgrounds for nearly a century. Through Fairgrounds 2050, we can ensure that 25, 50, and 100 years from now and beyond, we continue to provide a thriving, innovative, and fun place in times of celebration -- and a place where people can turn to in their times of need."

More information on Fairgrounds 2050, including the survey for residents, is available at https://www.delmarfairgrounds.com/2050.

