Overturned big rig snarls traffic on I-5 in Mission Bay area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A big rig crashed and overturned on Interstate 5 in San Diego’s Mission Bay area Thursday, blocking multiple lanes and backing up traffic during the morning commute.

According to the California Highway Patrol’s Incident Report, the incident happened just before 4:40 a.m. on southbound I-5 near Balboa Avenue.

A witness reported to the CHP that the semitruck landed on its right side with its hazard lights on.

CHECK TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

Due to the emergency response to the crash, a Sig Alert was issued with the closure of at least three southbound lanes.

As morning traffic mounted, authorities ordered the closure of southbound I-5 at state Route 52, with traffic diverted to eastbound SR-52.

Additionally, the westbound SR-52 connector to southbound I-5 and southbound I-5 onramp from La Jolla Parkway were shut down.

As of 9:20 a.m., the closures remained in effect.

The cause of the big rig crash is under investigation.