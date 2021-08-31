Overnight crash in Escondido claims life of San Diego woman

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — A San Diego woman was killed after her car struck a tree near the San Diego Zoo Safari Park early Tuesday morning.

Stephanie Boulette, 47, lost control of her Nissan Maxima while traveling north in the 800 block of Bear Valley Parkway in Escondido, according to the California Highway Patrol and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities say for reasons unknown, Boulette’s car veered off the road and ran into a tree. Boulette was pronounced dead at the scene when police arrived at the crash site.

Another driver who passed by the crash around 3:45 a.m. called 911 and reported the incident. It is unclear what exact time the car crash happened.