Overnight closures planned on 405 freeway through Sepulveda Pass

SAN DIEGO — Overnight lane, connector and ramp closures will begin Monday evening on the San Diego (405) Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass as crews continue work on a $143.7 million pavement rehabilitation project.

The closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday morning for K-rail installation and paving work, according to Caltrans.

Up to four northbound lanes will be closed between Wilshire Boulevard and Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive, along with the eastbound and westbound Wilshire Boulevard on-ramps to the northbound 405.

The Sunset Boulevard and Moraga Drive off- and on-ramps to the northbound 405 will also be closed, along with the northbound 405 off-ramp to Getty Center Drive and the Burbank Boulevard on-ramp to the northbound 405.

On the southbound side, up to four lanes will be closed between the Ventura (101) Freeway and Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive.

The Sepulveda Boulevard and Ventura Boulevard off- and on-ramps to the southbound 405 and the Burbank Boulevard on-ramp to the southbound 405 will also be closed.

The northbound 101 connectors to the northbound and southbound 405 will also be closed.

The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph in certain sections of the northbound and southbound 405 because of the ongoing paving work, according to Caltrans.

The work is part of the I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project between Van Nuys and Westwood, which is intended to improve safety and mobility and extend the life of the freeway pavement.

Residents and businesses near the construction may experience noise, vibrations and dust, Caltrans said.