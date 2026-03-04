Overheated lithium-ion battery causes fire at San Diego State dorm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A lithium-ion battery sparked a fire at a San Diego State University student dorm late Tuesday night, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials said.

According to SDFD officials, crews were called to SDSU Tenochca Hall (6126 Montezuma Rd.) just after 10:50 p.m. due to reports of a fire on the fourth floor of the eight-story building.

As students evacuated the building, responding firefighters quickly put out the blaze, which officials said was ignited by an electric scooter’s overheated lithium-ion battery.

The fire triggered the building’s fire alarm and sprinkler system; fire officials said 16 rooms sustained some kind of water damage, adding, “The campus building engineer/representative coordinated alternative sleeping arrangements for displaced students.”

Two smoke inhalation victims and one mild status burn victim were evaluated and treated at the scene, SDFD officials said.

Officials issued the following tips for keeping lithium-ion batteries from overheating, catching fire or exploding:

Buy only listed products. When buying a product that uses a lithium- ion battery, take time to research it. Look for a stamp from a nationally recognized testing lab on the packaging and product, which means that it meets important safety standards. Many products sold online and in stores may not meet safety standards and could increase the risk of fire.

Charge devices properly. Always use the cords that came with the product to charge it. Follow the instructions from the manufacturer.

"We are definitely seeing an increase in these types of fires and so it is extremely important that we educate people on what they can do to prevent lithium-ion batteries from catching fire," SDFD Battalion Chief Robert Rezende said. "These fires are extremely challenging to put out because these batteries continue to heat up and reignite even with water application."

City News Service contributed to this report.