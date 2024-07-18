Overgrown lot in South Park being cleared after years of complaints

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — People living in South Park say they are fed up with overgrown vegetation on a lot of A St.

The City of San Diego sent contractors to help clear it out on Wednesday. But that's only after years of complaints from people living nearby and a good samaritan trying to clean off the sidewalk this weekend.

Jannee Campero says seven-foot-tall weeds and dry brush have been an issue on that stretch of A St. for the past two years. So she and several others made reports on the City of San Diego's "Get It Done" app.

"Once it dried out and became so brittle, I was like, this is a really big fire hazard," said Campero. "That's when I was like, that's enough. I'm not gonna put my kids at risk because of this; we need to do something."

When ABC 10News asked the City about the lot last week, officials said they were working to get crews out to areas owned by the City with overgrown vegetation.

But neighbors say they saw a man with a weed wacker and a U-Haul clearing off the sidewalk on Saturday.

Florence Davich says that was the first time she saw anyone take action there in two years. But it's not the first time out-of-control weeds have caused a fire problem on that street.

"About 20 years ago, there was a fire down below, and they evacuated the whole street," said Davich.

So Davich is grateful the lot is getting cleaned up.

"It makes my heart sing. I'm so grateful, quite honestly," said Davich. "But I do feel that we shouldn't have to raise citizen concern to have our residential areas safe."

The City of San Diego expects to finish cleaning the lot on A St. by the end of the day on Thursday.