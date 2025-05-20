Overall homelessness in San Diego County down slightly, new data shows

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Homelessness across San Diego County declined over the past year, according to new data released Tuesday by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness (RTFH).

The 2025 statistics are based on the Point-in-Time (PIT) count that took place in January.

According to the data, the San Diego region saw a 13% overall drop in unsheltered/sheltered homeless individuals from 2024 to 2025.

RTFH DATA: San Diego Region breakdown | City-by-City breakdown

Per the new PIT numbers:



7% decrease in total number of homeless individuals (from 10,605 in 2024 to 9,905 in 2025)

6% decrease in unsheltered individuals (from 6,110 in 2024 to 5,714 in 2025)

Regional Task Force on Homelessness

Cities that saw a decrease in sheltered and unsheltered homelessness:



City of San Diego -- down 14%

Carlsbad -- down 15%

Encinitas -- down 12%

Oceanside -- down 9%

La Mesa -- down 9%

Chula Vista -- down 6%

Regional Task Force on Homelessness

Other takeaways:



City of San Diego accounted for 59.2% of unsheltered and sheltered people (5,866 total) in the region.

Family unsheltered homelessness decreased 72%

Military veteran unsheltered homelessness decreased 25%

“The progress is certainly encouraging,” RTFH CEO Tamera Kohler said. “The investments our region and cities have made are working, especially as they relate to veterans, family homelessness, and those needing a little financial assistance."

Mayor Todd Gloria said in a statement: “The data released today by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness confirm that our comprehensive strategy to reduce homelessness and build more affordable housing is working, and I thank our service providers for the difficult work they do every day to change lives for the better. But this is not the time to take the foot off the gas. When something is working, you don’t change course; you remain steadfast. My Administration will continue to do everything we can to get people off the streets, into care, and on a path to stable housing.”

Despite the positive trends, the report revealed that homelessness among seniors is increasing.

There was a 5% rise in people 55 and older experiencing homelessness for the first time in the county. Seniors are the fastest-growing population experiencing homelessness in the county.

The county also tallied a 7% increase in people living in their cars.

Officials attribute the overall decrease to investments in housing resources and encampment resolution efforts. The Point-in-Time count is crucial for determining how much federal funding local homeless resources receive.

While the numbers show improvement, the RTFH and participating nonprofits caution that the situation remains fragile and more resources are needed to make a significant impact on homelessness in the city and county.

"There’s more work to do," Kohler said. "Too many people, for example, are living in their cars, and while we are moving closer toward eliminating family and veteran homelessness, we need more apartment owners and landlords willing to house people with assistance.”