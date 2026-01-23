Over $5.5 million in scholarships available to San Diego County students

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than $5.5 million in donor-funded scholarships are now available to San Diego County students as part of the San Diego Foundation's Community Scholarship Program, it was announced.

The program offers more than 150 scholarships to local students attending four-year universities, two-year colleges or graduate or vocational schools, and is available for graduating high school students, undergraduates, adult re-entry students and students attending graduate, medical or professional schools.

The San Diego Foundation stated that last year saw nearly 1,400 recipients awarded scholarships through the program, with the majority of recipients being first-generation college students and students considered low- middle income.

Danielle Valenciano, director of the SDF Community Scholarship Program, said in a statement, "Students are making important decisions about their futures at a time when financial pressures are affecting nearly every part of daily life. Through the generosity of community donors, we can support students across San Diego County as they pursue college, advance their goals and help shape our region's future."

The deadline to apply is March 4 by 2 p.m.

Applications can be found at www.sdfoundation.org/students/common-scholarship-application/.

