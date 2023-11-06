Over 100 unwanted firearms turned in to San Diego County Sheriff's Department

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A total of 105 unwanted firearms were turned in to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department by the public during Saturday's weapons safety event at Encinitas City Hall, authorities said Monday.

Residents received a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles and shotguns or a $200 gift card for assault weapons and ghost guns.

During Saturday's event, in the 500 block of South Vulcan Avenue, about 20 cable locks and 35 gun safety lock boxes were also given to people looking to secure firearms kept in their homes.

All weapons collected will be processed, the SDCSD said. Any firearms coming back as being involved in a crime will be followed up on with the appropriate law enforcement agency. If any guns are found to be stolen, the original owners will be contacted. All remaining weapons will be destroyed.

