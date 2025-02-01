Otay Mesa teen killed outside grandfather's funeral in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones are grieving the unthinkable, after a South Bay high school student was gunned down outside his grandfather's funeral service in Tijuana.

Adriana Enriquez says her family's grief is mired in disbelief.

“Why, why? Why has this happened to us? I don’t understand it,” said a tearful Enriquez.

Her family's pain began with the death of her father, who passed from cancer in December, his body transported to Tijuana for burial in a family plot.

Two Mondays ago, dozens of family members attended a six-hour viewing and service at a funeral home near Tijuana’s City Hall.

Just past midnight, family members were outside the funeral home saying their goodbyes. Her 16-year-old nephew, Aric, was buying a hot dog at a stand.

Enriquez was still inside when she heard about seven loud gunshots. Soon after, a discovery was made on the sidewalk.

“It was a horrific scene. It’s painful to see your 16-year-old nephew on the floor, in a puddle of blood,” said Enriquez.

Aric had been shot and killed. His father was shot in the leg, and another family member was seriously injured from a bullet in the back. The shooters ran away.

Within two days, two had been arrested.

“Police told us Aric had been mistaken for somebody else, based on his black jacket,” said Enriquez.

Enriquez says her nephew was mistaken for somebody at one of the other five funerals happening at the same time.

“It’s just indescribable what happened,” said Enriquez.

Adriana calls her nephew, a sophomore at Montgomery High, a quiet kid, who loved video games and his niece.

“He was going to baptize her. He was going to be the godfather for her … He was very happy about it. He loved that little girl,” said Enriquez. “This is just like a dream, a horror movie. It’s a bad dream I want to to wake up from, but there is no waking up.”

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help with the family with Aric’s funeral expenses.

