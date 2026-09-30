Suspicious package discovery forces closure of Otay Mesa Port of Entry

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) -- The discovery of a suspicious package forced the closure of the pedestrian and vehicle crossings at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry on Wednesday morning.

San Diego police said they received a call from Federal Police Dispatch just after 7:30 a.m. regarding a suspicious package that appeared to have wires that was located on the south corner of the pedestrian bridge near the southbound pedestrian entry.

Because of the discovery and response, authorities shut down the Port of Entry’s pedestrian and border crossings. Additionally, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department official told ABC 10News that a bomb squad was called in to investigate.

Just before 9:30 a.m., San Diego police urged the public to avoid the area as delays are expected. Police also advised anyone seeking to cross the U.S.-Mexico border to use the San Ysidro Port of Entry “until further notice.”

At around 10:44 a.m., law enforcement cleared the object and reopened the border crossing.

Details on the suspicious package were not immediately released.

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