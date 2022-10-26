Organization formed by people previously homeless helping others get off the street

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new organization made up of people who've experienced homeless is helping others get off the streets.

Doug Jack always had a passion for performing. He's choreographed countless shows and won an Emmy for Outstanding Choreography for the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

"I've done seven Olympic games opening and closing ceremonies," Jack said.

But, doing live entertainment was not a steady form of income. He began driving for Uber for extra pay. When the pandemic hit, both came to a halt.

"With the pandemic, it wasn't right for me to drive. I was too fragile... my health," Jack said.

At first, Jack said was able to use his stimulus checks to stay in motels but the money eventually dried up, forcing him to live in his car.

Then, his car was towed. That's when he reached out to his friend John Brady, who's the Executive Director of Lived Experience Advisers.

The organization "recruits, trains, and develops advocates with lived experience to spread the message that housing solves homelessness."

"People with lived experience in the design of solutions and policies around homelessness is one of the most effective things we can have," Brady said.

He said large rent increases and inflation are some of the leading causes of a new wave of people becoming homeless. He adds it's important to focus on preventative solutions.

"For $500 dollars a month, we can evade someone from becoming homeless just through rental support," Brady said.

Through collaboration with other organizations, Brady was able to get Jack an apartment.

"It's a chance to be a person again as opposed to being a survivor," Jack said.

