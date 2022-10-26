Woman who lives in her car, has a message for those who judge her

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dayla McDaniel sleeps in the front seat of her SUV and her dog sleeps in the back. McDaniel says she has been living like this for about a year.

"It's a nightmare," she says.

McDaniel says she was a delivery driver for Door Dash during the pandemic. She paid 1500 a month for an apartment.

"It was a dungeon under the house basement, health hazard place," she says.

Her SUV began having mechanical problems and the cost of gas skyrocketed.

"When it comes down to it, I didn't have money," she says.

McDaniel says the cost of rent is her number one obstacle.

She says getting affordable housing is impossible.

"It's all a waiting list 5 years or 10 years," she says.

McDaniel loves playing basketball. She says it helps her mentally, after people walk by her SUV and judge her.

"If you just look at someone and assume things. You are missing out on that person," she says.

McDaniel has a positive outlook. She says she will start 2 new jobs in the coming weeks. She plans to work at a wear house and for a company that makes donuts.

"I just have to lift myself up and do the best I can do. Try to survive and be a good person surviving," she says.