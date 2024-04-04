Organ donation of mother killed by hit-and-run driver saves four lives

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A family is still searching for answers after a mother of two was killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding her bike in Oceanside.

“I don’t know who can just wake up in the morning knowing they left someone dead on the side of the road,” said Bill Perez.

It’s been two weeks of anguish for the family of 51-year-old Tracey Gross.

Police say Tracey was riding her bike on the 76 on March 17th around 11:30 p.m. when a driver likely in a 2013-15 silver Kia Optima hit her and sped off.

The crash happened near Singh Way, but police say her bike was found two miles up the road.

“A bicycle was attached to a car for two miles on the 76 freeway. Somebody had to have seen something,” said Bill.

Police say the silver Kia Optima responsible will likely have damage to the right front bumper, and missing parts to the engine under cover and right headlight.

“If a body shop owner saw something, just report it,” he said.

On Wednesday, Tracey’s loved ones shared that she was an organ donor. Her organs are now saving the lives of four people.

“That’s what she wanted and that’s who she was,” said Bill.

One recipient’s family shared a statement with 10News following the donation:

“We are forever saddened by Tracey’s tragic and senseless passing. However, through her choice to be an organ donor, we are eternally grateful for the life changing gifts afforded to a fortunate few individuals. Our father is one of the fortunate few. Last week he received one of Tracey’s kidneys, giving him a second chance for a normal, long life. A simple ‘thank you’ is hardly sufficient, but from the deepest bottom of our hearts, thank you Tracey and thank you to the Gross family. We urge everyone to always choose to be an organ donor.”

“She’s still helping people to this day…you know, helping people live,” said Alec Perez, Tracey’s son.

Tracey’s family is now offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Officer Jose Gomez with the Oceanside Police Department at (760) 435-4952.

