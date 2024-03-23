Family searching for hit-and-run driver responsible for Oceanside mother's death

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A grieving family in Oceanside is searching for the alleged hit-and-run driver who killed their mother: 51-year-old Tracey Gross.

Police say Gross was riding her bike last Sunday just after 11:30 pm near Singh Way when she was hit.

“She was selfless… she would give everything to her kids to the community,” said Bill Perez, Tracey’s former husband and the father of their two children.

The family says Tracey loved her job at the post office and loved riding her bike. Police say they are searching for the driver of a 2013-2015 Silver Kia Optima, likely with damage to the right front bumper, missing parts to the engine under cover and the right headlight.

They believe the driver lives in the neighborhood where the crash happened.

Her family has since planted flowers at the crash site. Police say Tracey’s bike was found two miles up the road.

“A bicycle was attached to a car for two miles on the 76 freeway… somebody had to have seen something. There’s dash cams on lots of cars,” said Bill.

Tracey died in the hospital from her injuries.

“How could someone could be so awful and do that… She’s my daughter. She’s my baby, and I miss her we just want justice,” said Kim Booth, Tracey’s mother.

The family is begging the public for help in finding the person responsible.

“Please help us find the person that did this. I don’t hate them, I forgive them. It was an accident I’m sure. I beg you, please let our family get justice,” said Kim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Traffic Collision Investigator Jose Gomez at (760) 435-4952 or via email at jjgomez@oceansideca.org.