"Operation Shoulder Tap" results in 170 citations including 6 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More than 50 law enforcement agencies across California participated in “Operation Shoulder Tap,” an undercover operation with the goal of raising awareness for underage drinking.

Agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and law enforcement cited more than 170 individuals across the state for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Under the program, a minor under the direct supervision of a peace officer will stand outside a liquor or convenience store and ask patrons to buy them alcohol because they're underage. If the adults agree and purchase alcohol for the minor, officers then cite them for furnishing alcohol to the minor.

The penalty is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.

One goal of the operation is to demonstrate the serious consequences for adults that buy alcohol for minors.

“Unfortunately, thousands of young people die in alcohol-related tragedies every year in this country,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “This collaborative effort among California law enforcement agencies spotlights underage drinking prevention, increases public safety for communities, and boosts protections for California’s youth.”

ABC is a department of the Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency.