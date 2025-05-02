One week away from final decision on layoffs in Grossmont Unified School District

EL CAJON - We're now just a week away from a final decision on layoffs in the Grossmont Unified School District.

For months we've been covering frustration over the dozens of jobs on the chopping block.

Last week, the district said it's not rescinding the pink slips handed to 60 teachers and staff.

Kairo Jones is a sophomore at Granite Hills High School.

She said the cuts will hit something that is very important to her: theater.

"Theater basically saved my life," said Jones. "I was in a really dark place when I originally found my passion for theater. And so to see so many different, not just Granite, but so many different schools see that program in particular be threatened by these layoffs, it's scary.

Earlier this year, the board approved around 60 layoffs and this week, they voted to keep those layoffs in place.

For Montevista High School Performing Arts Teacher Sarah LeClair Klacka, cuts to performing arts can be detrimental.

"In the same way that sports will help with teamwork and skill building, but that it helps the entire child," said LeClair Klacka. "It helps them find a community that a lot of times, kids that are performing arts kids are introverted and they have a hard time engaging with school. So this is a way for kids to find pride in their school."

When I asked for an interview with Grossmont Union High School, staff referred me to this page.

It said that the school board's responsibility is to "allocate resources thoughtfully to meet the evolving needs of our students."

It also establishes that no libraries are being closed and no librarians are being fired, and that no decisions will be made until May 8th.

But with all the layoffs, LeClair Klacka questions why students and families would invest and stay in the district.

"…that doesn't have a literacy program, that doesn't have mental health support, that doesn't have performing arts, that has a high student to teacher ratio for their English classes," said LeClair Klacka. "How can you realistically address your literacy levels, why would anyone choose to stay within our community, why would they not just bus out to North County or the coastal communities?"

For Kairo, who watches the board meetings consistently, she's scared for the cuts in programs that she supports.

"As years keep on going by, students just need some more support," said Kairo. "But they're just getting rid of more and more positions that are mainly student involved."