One week after historic flooding, Southcrest cleanup continues

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego’s Southcrest neighborhood looks better, but also congested, one week to the day after a historic flood.

Among the loaders scooping up trash in the streets, cars were also seen being towed from the sidewalks where trash needed to be collected and where heavy equipment and trucks needed to maneuver through the streets.

Road closures were also in effect start at 37th Street and Acacia Street.

In the heart of where the flood waters caused major damage, 37th Street and Beta Street was filled with heavy equipment, loaders, dozens of city workers, and volunteers.

Some workers from Kota Energy Group came to Southcrest on their day off, volunteering to power-wash homes with equipment they rented on their own dime.

Joseph Vega and Kieron Wilson were among the volunteers and said they were planning to work their way down Beta St.

For both, Monday was their first time down in Southcrest.

"I didn't know what to expect," Wilson said. "I didn't even know it was this bad. You see social media posts. You see the news, and until you come out to see if for yourself, it's all just speculation. Seeing the debris, mud, and dirt, you can tell this was a real disaster that people experienced."

Vega said, "In this world, we need a little bit more helping hands, be more friendly, more helping. We live in a world where people tend to be little selfish, so we just want to give back and spread the love."