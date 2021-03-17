One victim identified in downtown San Diego triple fatal crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego County Medical Examiner has identified one of the victims in Monday’s deadly crash near San Diego City College.

40-year-old Rodney Diffendal was one of two other men killed in the crash.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. on the 1500 block of B Street in a tunnel next to San Diego City College.

Police say the 71-year-old driver, identified as Craig Voss, was traveling west on B Street when his Volvo station wagon veered to the right onto the sidewalk, striking several people.

Three people died at the scene while five others were taken to the hospital, two of whom in critical condition.

Voss remained at the scene and was later arrested on three counts of vehicular manslaughter, five counts of causing great bodily injury while committing a felony, and one count of felony DUI. Police said he is suspected of being under the influence of drugs.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said most or all of the victims were homeless.

“Most if not all those who were sheltering under that bridge this morning were homeless and were there because they felt as though they had nowhere else to go," Gloria said.

