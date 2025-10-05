One stabbed in Vista armed robbery

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Five juveniles were arrested Friday night in connection with an armed robbery in Vista that left one suspect with stab wounds, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Office (SDSO).

Deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded around 8:58 p.m. Friday to a reported assault with a deadly weapon in the 30 block of Main Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said the group of juveniles confronted a 19-year-old man, demanded his phone and assaulted him when he refused. During the struggle, one of the suspects pulled a knife and stabbed another member of the group, deputies said.

The suspects stole the victim’s personal belongings and fled the area. Deputies later located and detained all five juveniles at 240 North Santa Fe Avenue. Witnesses at the scene positively identified them, SDSO said.

The injured suspect was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

All five juveniles were arrested on suspicion of robbery. The juvenile who allegedly wielded the knife also faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. That suspect was booked into Juvenile Hall, while the others were released to their parents.

Detectives with the Vista Sheriff’s Station are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Sheriff's Communications Center at (858) 868-3200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or online at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.