One Safe Place in San Marcos helping those affected by abuse, trauma

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) - More than 1,000 people have come through the door at a Family Justice Center in North County called One Safe Place. Its mission is to support those who’ve been victims of domestic violence and abuse.

Those at the facility, located off the interstate 15 tucked away behind a San Marcos furniture store, call those who are seeking help “guests."

“And knowing that I’m fighting for a better life for myself and my kids that was huge lesson to not give up,” said Christine, a One Safe Place, guest. “The emotional abuse, the mental abuse. It, as time went on, turned physical.”

Christine told ABC 10News that she ended an abusive relationship in March and walked into one safe place for help in July.

“Every day you have to tell yourself keep pushing forward. There’s better days. I’m working with trauma therapy here and they remind me also, ‘Think of your life a year from now.' It’s going to be so much like all of the fight ... it's going to be so worth it,” Christine said.

The Chief Operating Officer at One Safe Place and Chief Deputy District Attorney Tracy Prior said they’ve helped more than 1,000 people since doors opened in July.

“We want to help someone in their most broken day. We also, and more importantly, want to help through to the other side. We want them to realize hope looks forward and trauma looks backward,” Prior said.

“It gives you hope that there’s still good people in the world. I feel like coming out of my situation; I became more guarded,” Christine said.

After letting that guard down and using some of the 84 community partners, Christine says she in a better place as she is looking for a new job and place for her and her kids to live.

It’s certain been a long and tough journey. But Christine is glad she’s moving forward on it.

“It seems hard at first. But once you dive into it like you find so much joy and happiness like a new chapter in life. And it’s just like such a relief after a storm l like to say,” Christine said.

