One person rescued near Torrey Pines High School

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — One person was hospitalized after being rescued by a helicopter this morning in a canyon next to Torrey Pines High School.

The San Diego Fire Rescue Department was dispatched to an open space rescue at Gonzales Canyon Open Space Park shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Lansdale Drive and Torrey Highlands Park Road, according to authorities.

It took 20 fire personnel and a rescue helicopter about 50 minutes to extricate the patient, who was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla.

Details on the extent of the injuries were not released and no other injuries were reported.

