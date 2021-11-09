Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person injured after shooting in Lemon Grove

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File
San Diego Sheriff
Posted at 5:54 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 20:55:07-05

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – The San Diego Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Lemon Grove on Monday.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Blossom Lane and Washington Street at 10:15 a.m., according to SDSO. When they arrived, they found an unoccupied truck that had struck a curb and caused it to go flat. Deputies said it appeared to have multiple bullet holes on the side of the truck.

The sheriff’s office said a 29-year-old male victim later arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. His injury did not appear life-threatening, and he is currently in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!