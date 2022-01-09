Watch
One person dead, 10 people displaced after apartment fire in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) – Firefighters are investigating an Imperial Beach apartment fire that left one person dead Sunday.

The fire was reported at about 5:20 a.m. at an apartment in the 500 block of 7th Street, according to Imperial Beach Fire Department. Initially, they were told that there were people trapped inside the building.

An 80-year-old person was pronounced dead at the scene, and at least 10 people have been displaced.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

