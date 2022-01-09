One person dead, 10 people displaced after apartment fire in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) – Firefighters are investigating an Imperial Beach apartment fire that left one person dead Sunday.
#BREAKING: One person dead in fire in #ImperialBeach. We have a crew on scene. Live report in our 8 a.m. newscast (starts at 7:56 a.m.) Livestream: https://t.co/zqIvraQG3d @10News @10NewsMaryMac @10newsNatay pic.twitter.com/vfjiG7HjPa— Melissa Mecija (@10NewsMecija) January 9, 2022
The fire was reported at about 5:20 a.m. at an apartment in the 500 block of 7th Street, according to Imperial Beach Fire Department. Initially, they were told that there were people trapped inside the building.
An 80-year-old person was pronounced dead at the scene, and at least 10 people have been displaced.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.