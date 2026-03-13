One of two men convicted in El Cajon killing sentenced to life without parole

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — One of two men convicted in the killing of a sleeping El Cajon man who was shot through his bedroom window was sentenced this week to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Davarold Jucynn Zeno, 25, was found guilty by an El Cajon jury of first-degree murder, plus a special-circumstance allegation of lying in wait for the Feb. 26, 2021, shooting death of 23-year-old Jaylin Moore.

Zeno's co-defendant, Willie Reginald Williams, 29, was convicted of the same charges and is due to be sentenced later this year.

Early on the morning of Feb. 26, Williams and Zeno opened fire on Moore from outside his rental residence in the 800 block of South Magnolia Avenue, ECPD Lt. Keith MacArthur said.

The victim's live-in girlfriend, who was not home at the time of the shooting, returned to their apartment about 11:30 a.m. that day and found the victim's body, McArthur said.

Williams and Zeno were already in custody on unrelated charges when they were arrested in connection with Moore's killing about nine months after the victim's death.

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