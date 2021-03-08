One Marine killed, two others injured in crash at Camp Pendleton

(KGTV) -- One Marine was killed and two others injured in a crash at Camp Pendleton Sunday evening.

According to the 1st Marine Division, the crash happened on Las Pulgas Road around 5 p.m. Sunday. No other details were released on the nature of the crash.

One Marine was pronounced dead at the scene while another was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital.

The third Marine was assessed to have non-serious injuries and was treated at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton.

The name of the Marine killed in the crash hasn’t been released.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the family, friends, and loved ones affected by this tragedy,” officials said in a news release.

