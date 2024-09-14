One man dead following house fire in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY (KGTV) — A man was killed in a house fire in Spring Valley fire on Friday.

According to San Miguel Fire, the fire started shortly after 12 p.m.

Neighbors say the two men who lived inside the home were roommates.

They say the man who died was in his 70s and disabled. The roommate was unhurt in the fire.

San Miguel Fire says the firefighters had responded to the home before and knew the man was confined to his bed.

Crews were able to get the man out of the home, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The bomb arson team is investigating because of the fatality.