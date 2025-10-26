One killed, others injured in La Mesa highway crash

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) — One motorist was killed and as many as three others were injured in an early-morning collision on state Route 125 in La Mesa, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 4:30 a.m. Sunday on northbound SR-125 at Spring Street, according the California Highway Patrol. It was unclear how many people were injured, but the CHP said there were at least two, maybe three injuries involving either two or three vehicles.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The accident resulted in a Sigalert that closed the freeway for several hours Sunday morning.

