One killed in shooting along Interstate 805 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- One person was killed and another injured in a shooting along Interstate 805 early Saturday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. along southbound I-805 north of Imperial Avenue.

The details leading up to the shooting are unclear at this time, however, authorities say a vehicle was hit multiple times by bullets, injuring two of three people inside the vehicle.

One of the victims later died while the other is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, CHP says.

Southbound I-805 between State Route 94 and Imperial Avenue will remain closed as officers investigate the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call CHP at 858-650-3600.

