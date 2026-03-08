Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One killed in fiery three-vehicle crash on 805 freeway in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A person was killed Sunday in a fiery three-vehicle crash on the Jacob Dekema (805) Freeway in San Diego, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 4:22 a.m. Sunday on the northbound freeway south of Miramar Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At least one vehicle struck the center divider and caught fire, the CHP said.

The numbers one through five lanes of the northbound freeway were closed at 6:01 a.m. for an unknown duration.

No further information was immediately available.

