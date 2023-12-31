One dead in I-5 rollover crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — At least one person has been killed in a solo car collision on the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway at the Grand Avenue off ramp involving a SUV that hit a nearby bridge, overturned and landed on its roof at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Dec 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-31 14:53:19-05
