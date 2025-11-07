One dead in car crash on I-5 in Sorrento Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A car crash on Interstate 5 in Sorrento Valley left one person dead Friday.

The traffic fatality took place shortly after 10 a.m., when a northbound Hyundai Sonata crashed into a center-divider barrier near Genesee Avenue at high speed, then crossed the roadway and struck another wall on the other side of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim wound up trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene of the accident, the CHP reported.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.