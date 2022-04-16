Watch
One dead after two motorcycles collide on SR-79

California Highway Patrol
Posted at 2:14 PM, Apr 16, 2022
JULIAN (CNS) - One person was killed Saturday in a collision involving two motorcycles on state Route 79 at the Chambers Park campground parking lot, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened around 10:51 a.m. Saturday near Lake Cuyamaca, according to a CHP incident log.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene.

CHP officers were still on the scene at 11:44 a.m. gathering information about the crash. No further information was immediately available.

