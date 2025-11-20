On-demand wheelchair accessible vehicle services launch in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the second consecutive year, RideFACTNOW will be able to provide on-demand wheelchair-accessible vehicle services in San Diego County.

The non-profit, FACT Inc. (Facilitating Access to Coordinated Transportation), is working with the San Diego Association of Governments and Caltrans to improve specialized mobility.

RideFACTNOW provides same-day service within the hour and offers wheelchair accessible vehicles.

“As San Diego’s senior population continues to grow, the need for accessible, affordable transportation has never been greater," said Susan Hafner, FACT’s Board Chair. "FACT helps persons with disabilities avoid isolation, maintain independence, and enjoy a higher quality of life—reminding us that mobility is not just about movement, but about connection, belonging, and opportunity.”

SANDAG’s Access for All Grant Program (AFA)Cycle 2 awarded FACT $2.3 million to fund RideFACTNow. Caltrans also awarded FACT more than $770,000 for a new fleet of wheelchair accessible vehicles through its Federal Transit Administration program.

To schedule a ride, you can call (888) 924-3228.