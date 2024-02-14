Old Town shops offer traditional and different ways to celebrate love on Valentine's Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's Valentine's Day, and while there are the classic gifts such as flowers and chocolates, some San Diego businesses are offering outside-the-box ideas this year.

There's one spot that has plenty of options: Old Town features small businesses that can help celebrate the holiday of love, both for singles and couples.

Churchill Cigar and Wine Bar is a little gem on San Diego Ave., offering an indulgent pairing of cigars and wines, and as it's perfectly located around all the hit restaurants in Old Town, it has become a popular final stop on Valentine's Day.

Sarmed Badri, manager of Churchill Cigar and Wine Bar, said, "We get a lot of business on Valentine's Day, mostly after dinner, we get a good crowd of people and actually mostly 70 percent of our clients wants to try a cigar at least."

Badri also said Valentine's Day is the day their shop will see the most women in their storefront. Badri told ABC 10News that women enjoy the aromas of the cigar and tend to try one out for their first time with their partner, as part of the Valentine's Day experience.

Much like Churchill Cigar and Wine Bar, there is another spot in Old Town that draws in a lot of clients because of its sweet fragrance.

Toby's Candle & Soap Shop, also on San Diego Ave., offers for singles and couples to make candles in heart-shaped holders or even dip and color candle sticks.

Peg Reinking, a shopper at Toby's Candle & Soap Shop, said she was drawn into look at the shop because of the memories elicited by the sweet fragrances, as well as options for gifts.

"My mom used to make candles and it was just always a great thing and she would give it to family and friends as gifts. So, we were drawn in here because of that wonderful memory of love and friendship," Reinking said. "The warm candlelight it just sets an ambiance of love, and candles and soap are just perfect gifts for Valentines.

The Old Town Chamber of Commerce said there are plenty of other shops to fit the bill for Valentine's Day, including the Nibble Chocolate shop and Urban Market which features fun bakeries offering Valentine's Day treats.