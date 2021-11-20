Watch
Oil sheen reported off Huntington Beach coast

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
An aerial photo shows the closed beach after oil washed up on Huntington Beach, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday, to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands.
Posted at 2:15 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 17:15:33-05

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Another oil spill has been reported off the coast of Huntington Beach less than two months after a spill dumped 25,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean, multiple sources confirm.

California State Senator Dave Min tweeted Saturday that a 30 by 70-foot sheen was spotted off the Orange County coast. “Offshore drilling off the coast of CA needs to end NOW,” Min said.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Unified Command is investigating the sheen.

“Unified Command has deployed pollution responders and oil spill response organization assets to investigate,” the department said.

The source of the sheen is not yet known, but the department added that no further sheen or oil has been observed.

