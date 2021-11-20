Oil sheen reported off Huntington Beach coast

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Another oil spill has been reported off the coast of Huntington Beach less than two months after a spill dumped 25,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean, multiple sources confirm.

California State Senator Dave Min tweeted Saturday that a 30 by 70-foot sheen was spotted off the Orange County coast. “Offshore drilling off the coast of CA needs to end NOW,” Min said.



Just received news that there's another reported oil spill in the same location as the previous #HuntingtonBeachOilSpill or nearby, 30' x 70' sheen being currently observed. Will post further updates as I get them. Offshore drilling off the coast of CA needs to end NOW. — Dave Min (@SenDaveMin) November 20, 2021

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Unified Command is investigating the sheen.

“Unified Command has deployed pollution responders and oil spill response organization assets to investigate,” the department said.

The source of the sheen is not yet known, but the department added that no further sheen or oil has been observed.



🚨🚨New Oil appearing in the water🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/CAMNXwo0rE — Dan Kalmick (@DanKalmick) November 20, 2021

