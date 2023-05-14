Oh My Cake joins ABC 10News This Morning sharing Mother's Day treats

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Daria Nadar, the owner and party chef of Oh My Cupcakes, stopped by ABC 10News This Morning to share some Mother's Day creations.

Last year, the Ukrainian-owned bakery collected over $30,000 in donations from San Diegans and donated 25% of their profits to help people in Ukraine.

"We still doing the effort and still helping, trying to support the people of Ukraine with the humanitarian crisis right now," Nadar said.

Oh My Cakes offers catering, exclusive custom cakes and modern European Inspired pastries made from scratch. To learn more, visit www.ohmycakecalifornia.com.