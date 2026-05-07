MCAS Miramar East Gate reopened after morning incident

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The East Gate at Marine Corps Station Miramar was temporarily shut down Thursday morning due to an incident at the gate, according to base officials.

Base officials announced the closure just after 7 a.m., citing “a traffic incident” in a post on Twitter/X.

Officials told ABC 10News security measures were deployed at the gate to stop a vehicle from “unauthorized entry.” No additional details on the incident were released.

No injuries were reported and the gate was reopened by 8:40 a.m.

The East Gate, referred to as the base’s Main Gate, is located on Miramar Way, near Kearny Villa Road and southbound Interstate 15.