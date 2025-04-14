Watch Now
Police fatally shoot suspect in Golden Hill

ABC 10News anchor Max Goldwasser reports live from Golden Hill, where police officers shot a suspect following a chase earlier Monday.
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police fatally shot a suspect Monday following a vehicle pursuit from San Ysidro to a neighborhood just south of Balboa Park.

The shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in the 800 block of 26th Street, near E Street in Golden Hill, according to San Diego police.

No officers were injured, police said.

The pursuit began around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Cypress Drive and Interstate 805, where the suspect had allegedly been firing a gun into the air, police said. The suspect led officers north on city streets and Interstate 5 before exiting the freeway near downtown San Diego, heading east for about a half-mile and stopping in a residential neighborhood.

What prompted officers to open fire remained unclear late Monday. The identity of the suspect was not immediately released.

