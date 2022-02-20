Watch
Officer killed, another hurt in police helicopter crash

Posted at 6:58 AM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 09:58:53-05

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an officer was killed and another officer was critically injured after a Huntington Beach police helicopter crashed in the water near California’s coast.

The Huntington Beach Police Department said the helicopter crash-landed Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. while responding to a disturbance near Newport Beach.

Police Chief Eric Parra said in a news conference Saturday night that 44-year-old Nicholas Vella died in the crash. He was a 14-year veteran with the department.

The second officer is a 16-year veteran with the department. The officer was named. The crash is under investigation.

