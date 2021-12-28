Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Offender walks away from San Diego re-entry facility

items.[0].image.alt
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are looking for Gilbert Escobedo, 35, an offender who walked away from the Male Community Re-entry Program (MCRP) facility in San Diego on December 27, 2021.
Gilbert Escobedo SD offender 12272021.jpg
Posted at 5:11 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 20:11:16-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are looking for an inmate who walked away from the male community re-entry program facility in San Diego on Monday.

Authorities began an emergency search for Gilbert Escobedo, 35, at approximately 3:15 p.m. after his GPS monitor notified them of tampering while he was out on approved community leave.

Escobedo was sentenced to CDCR from San Diego County on April 1 to serve a two-year sentence for second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary. In November, he had been transferred to MCRP and was scheduled to be released on parole in Feb. 2022.

He is described as 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing about 203 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Local law enforcement agencies have been notified, and CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety has been dispatched to find and arrest Escobedo.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE

CLICK TO DONATE