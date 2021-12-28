Offender walks away from San Diego re-entry facility

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are looking for an inmate who walked away from the male community re-entry program facility in San Diego on Monday.

Authorities began an emergency search for Gilbert Escobedo, 35, at approximately 3:15 p.m. after his GPS monitor notified them of tampering while he was out on approved community leave.

Escobedo was sentenced to CDCR from San Diego County on April 1 to serve a two-year sentence for second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary. In November, he had been transferred to MCRP and was scheduled to be released on parole in Feb. 2022.

He is described as 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing about 203 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Local law enforcement agencies have been notified, and CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety has been dispatched to find and arrest Escobedo.