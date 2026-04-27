Off-duty North County Fire captain helps rescue residents in Oceanside home fire

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A fire damaged a home over the weekend in Oceanside, displacing its five residents and two pets, authorities said Monday.

Crews were dispatched around 9 p.m. Sunday to a reported residential structure fire in the 3900 block of Genine Drive, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

"Prior to fire department arrival, an off-duty North County Fire Protection District Fire Captain was driving home when he observed smoke and fire coming from the residence," the OFD said in a statement. "He immediately stopped to assist, alerted the occupants, and helped family members safely evacuate the home."

Officials said first responders knocked down an outdoor fire on a shed that had extended into the residence within 20 minutes of arrival.

The five adults and two pets escaped without injury, the department reported.

Some 22 personnel were assigned to the fire, including five engines, two fire investigators and one ambulance.

The OFD said they recognized "the decisive actions of the off-duty North County Fire Captain, whose quick intervention played a critical role in protecting lives before on-duty crews arrived." His name was not immediately available.

Personnel from Carlsbad and Vista fire departments, Oceanside Police Department and San Diego Gas & Electric assisted in the effort.

Red Cross assistance was requested for displaced residents due to the home being deemed uninhabitable, the department said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

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