Oceanside's Te-Hina Paopao selected in selected No. 18 overall in 2025 WNBA Draft

It was a moment so many young athletes dream of and for Te-Hina Paopao, it's a moment she won't regret. Several close family members and friends of the Oceanside native packed into the El Corazon Senior Center for her WNBA Draft Watch Party.

All with eyes and ears ready to hear her name called.

"That moment was just pure enjoyment and pure peace,” Te-hina tells me when describing her emotions in that special moment. "First thought of my family because they've helped me so much in this process and this journey. I've just

The Atlanta Dream selected the standout guard with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The simple sentence by Cathy Englebert sent the entire room into a frenzy as they celebrated the latest milestone in Te-hina's already decorated basketball career.

“I didn't have a female Samoan basketball player growing up, so being able to be that, you know, maybe that's someone for them, it just brings warm to my heart," she says.

What made the moment even more special for her was that it was spent in her hometown with a room full of loved ones who have been there for her from the start.

"I just wish people could experience that family love because it's different," Te-hina says. "I've been fortunate enough to experience that every day and today it was just a special day and it's just a lifetime opportunity that I was able to cherish with them."

It's something her dad Paul Paopao has praised his daughter for before.

“Well, knowing the grind and the sacrifices and everything that was made to get to this point, it speaks volumes to what could happen,” Paul tells me.

Back in 2024, fresh off her National Championship with the University of South Carolina Lady Gamecocks, her dad told ABC10News her resilience and faith has made all the difference.

But as Te-hina says, 'the jobs not done.'

"I just got my job today, so I just got to keep my job and just be able to be an inspiration to not onl Samoan girls but people all around," she says. "I want to be able to do that and motivate them through Christ Jesus and I just hope that they know that I'm a follower and that I give it all to the glory of God."