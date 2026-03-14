Oceanside residents escape apartment fire

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A fire at an Oceanside apartment building was limited to two units, displacing residents and causing a minor injury to a firefighter, authorities said.

The Oceanside Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire Friday at the Ocean Park Apartments in the 100 block of Canyon Drive, where they found heavy smoke and fire in one unit, according to OFD officials.

"Crews quickly initiated a fire attack and searched the building for occupants," the department said. "Thanks to the rapid actions of the first- arriving companies, firefighters contained the fire to the unit of origin, with extension into an adjoining second-story apartment, preventing the fire from spreading further into the building."

All residents of the 10-unit apartment complex were safely evacuated with the assistance of the Oceanside Police Department. One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation, and one firefighter sustained a minor injury during operations. Both were treated and released on the scene, authorities said.

More than 20 residents were displaced by the fire, prompting the American Red Cross to assist them with temporary housing and support services.

"The Oceanside Fire Department reminds residents that having a home fire escape plan is critical for safety. Every household should develop and practice an evacuation plan that includes a designated meeting place outside. In the event of a fire, residents should get out, stay out, and call 911," the department added.

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