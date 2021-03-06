Oceanside Police search for at-risk missing man

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Police in Oceanside are searching for an at-risk missing man who disappeared from his home Saturday morning.

According to police, 74-year-old Byron Shewman left his home on the 5000 block of Nighthawk Way around midnight Saturday.

Police say Shewman's daughter woke up to discover her father and his 2011 Toyota Tacoma were gone.

Shewman also left behind his wallet and cell phone. According to police, he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and Dementia.

He is described as 6'1" with grey hair and blue eyes. Police say Shewman was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Shewman is believed to be driving the dark grey 2011 Toyota Tacoma with California license plate number 22103C1.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Oceanside Police at 760-435-4900.