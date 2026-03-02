Oceanside police: Pedestrian crossing SR-76 struck by vehicle, killed

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross a highway in Oceanside, authorities said Monday.

The fatal collision was reported at around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, near the intersection of state Route 76 and Benet Road, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Police said the crash occurred when a white Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound on SR-76 collided with the pedestrian, who was believed to be crossing the highway from south to north just east of the intersection.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's name and age have not yet been released.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement, the department said.

Driving under the influence was not a factor in the collision, but the OPD's Major Accident Investigation Team was conducting an investigation.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the collision to call Officer Kevin Lissner at 760-435-4651.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.