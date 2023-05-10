Oceanside Police: Man shot, robbed of e-bike

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A man was hospitalized after being shot and robbed for an e-bike in Oceanside, the Oceanside Police Department said Wednesday.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of College Boulevard for a shots fired call, according to the OPD.

Once police arrived, a man was found with a gunshot wound to his foot, according to the OPD.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive his injury, police said.

The suspect, described as a 5-foot-10, 180 pound Hispanic man, was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with white letters while riding a white e-bike that he stole from the victim, the department said.

Police said the wanted man was last seen fleeing in the riverbed Westbound toward El Camino Real.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact the OPD at 760-435-4900.

