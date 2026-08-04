Oceanside Police investigating early morning shooting, one man hurt

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Oceanside Police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning near the Harbor Lighthouse.

Police say they responded to 268 Harbor Drive around 3:20 a.m.

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Officers found a 38-year-old Oceanside man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

"He was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition," said Oceanside Police.

According to police, a suspect has not yet been identified, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Oceanside Police Department at (760) 435-4900 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.