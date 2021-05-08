Oceanside Police investigate after man's body discovered in canoe

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Oceanside Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a canoe Friday night.

According to the department, officers were called to the 1000 block of North Pacific Street around 6 p.m. after receiving reports of a body in a canoe.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead inside the vessel in the riverbed inlet between the beach and Interstate 5.

The cause of death is undetermined pending an autopsy, the department says. The man was only identified as a white male in his 50’s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oceanside Police Detective James Ferrer at 760-435-4667 or the anonymous tip line at 760-435-4730.

