Oceanside Police: Bicyclist, 72, dies after avoiding crash with child on scooter

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A bicyclist riding along the San Luis Rey River Trail in Oceanside suffered fatal injuries Sunday after he was cut off by a 7-year-old riding a scooter, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday near Mance Buchanon Park when the unidentified 72-year-old attempted to pass the boy, got cut off, veered to avoid a collision and crashed his bike, according to Officer Gina Avalos of the Oceanside Police Department.

The bicyclist suffered a head injury despite wearing a helmet, Avalos said.

First responders arrived to find the cyclist unconscious and began CPR, but the man died before he could be airlifted to a hospital from a nearby fire station, she continued.

No other injuries were reported.

The bicyclist's name will be released after his family is notified.

